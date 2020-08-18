Wales' education minister Kirsty Williams has apologised "unreservedly" to students across the country for the "anguish" caused by the A-levels crisis.

In a statement to the Education Committee on Tuesday, Ms Williams apologised that the process, which saw a standardisation process abandoned, and students being rewarded the grades assessed by teachers instead had made the situation "worse."

Speaking directly to students, she said that was "not the intention" of her, or the qualification bodies, but it was "right" to apologise directly to young people.

The statement said, "We have had to take decisions, and design new ways of working, at incredible pace.

"The balance of fairness now lies with awarding Centre Assessment grades to students.

"I took the decision yesterday, ahead of results being released this week, so that there is time for the necessary work to take place.It was clear that maintaining confidence in our qualifications whilst being fair to students required this difficult decision.

"Next week I will be making a further statement on an independent review of events following the cancellation of this year’s exams."

Ms Williams added, "You have shown incredible strength and resilience during the pandemic and I hope that you can now step forward... into your next stage of education, employment or training."

Watch the education minister's statement in full:

It comes after the health minister Vaughan Gething also apologised during the coronavirus press conference.

He said he was sorry for the "anxiety and stress" caused by the process.

On Monday Kirsty Williams confirmed that A-level and GCSE students in Wales will receive their teacher-assessed grades, instead of those determined by an algorithm, which saw an estimated 42% of students have their results downgraded.

The First Minister said the changes came because England and Scotland had already reviewed their system in the last week.

Mark Drakeford said he was sorry for the uncertainty caused by the system.