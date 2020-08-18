A town on the banks of the River Tawe has been hit by sudden flash flooding with neighbours rushing to help each other as rising waters threaten homes.Ystradgynlais was hit on Monday without warning, with emergency services currently attending the scene on Gorof Road.Videos and photographs show parts of the roads completely submerged following a freak downpour.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it has received several calls from residents in the area.A spokeswoman for the fire service said: "We have still got crews at the scene. We have had several calls to the area, the first call we received was at 4:15pm."Katie Jones described scenes of devastation after a member of her family saw her home flooded.She said: "The neighbours have been amazing, she has just managed to get emergency accommodation now."All downstairs has been devastated, her neighbours have been amazing, they have come in and picked everything up and tried to save as much as they can but the carpet is gone."

Resident Carol Davies said: "Water has gone all the way through to one of the neighbour's houses, it's about 2ft high."All of the neighbours got together to help, even the children were helping," she said.Helen Jones, whose aunt Margaret Davies home was flooded, also praised neighbours for their help."There's damage through to next door but that's come through to the kitchen, if it wasn't for the neighbours and the children she wouldn't have got this far without their help, people have washed the floors, they have been brilliant," she said.

Janice Williams, who lives in Abercrave, described the flooding as "horrendous"."I'm grateful that everyone has been so brilliant here and tried to prevent further damage."I never thought I would be experiencing this but my heart goes out to all the people who this has happened to in the past."We'll just wait and see what may happen over night and hope that we will all be safe," she said.

Alison Morris said her car had been submerged."It's up to the car door," she said. "The council are here now trying to decide what to do with the rubble."Heavy rain, gale-force winds and thunder are all set to hit Wales this week.Forecasters are predicting more unsettled weather for the next few days after days of weather warnings and severe conditions.

