Golden eagles could be returned to Wales after 200 years if a conservation projects gets the go-ahead.

Environmental company Wilder Britain has started a public consultation programme for plans for the birds to return to their former range in Wales in the skies above Snowdonia for the first time in nearly 200 years.

It's hoping to re-introduce ten young golden eagles from mainland Europe in 2021. Research is currently taking place within Snowdonia National Park to identify suitable nesting sites.

Wilder Britain says it hopes that Snowdonia's Welsh name, Eryri, will once again live up to its translation as the "Land of the Eagles".

Golden eagles are large birds of prey and the adults are mainly dark brown, with a golden head and neck with a wingspan of over two metres.

Golden eagles have successfully been reintroduced to Ireland and can be found in mountains, heathland and moorlands in Scotland.

Wilder Britain says it will work with landowners and farmers to find suitable sites in which the birds can be reintroduced in Wales.

It says that research has suggested that the Welsh countryside is suitable for golden eagles and the project could support more than 50 breeding pairs.

Dr Paul O'Donoghue, the Director of Wilder Britain said: "It is crucial to point out that we hope to develop widespread support for our plans. This will not be imposed on anyone, rather we see this as an opportunity to build strong networks with partners and stakeholders to deliver what is undoubtedly, the most exciting and large scale conservation project ever proposed in Wales.

"We are delighted that the scientific, feasibility work has confirmed how great Snowdonia would be for golden eagles. The sight of these majestic birds soaring over the mountain peaks, once seen would never be forgotten.

"The eagles would be one of the biggest ecotourism draws in the UK and would generate fantastic business opportunities for local communities, which are undoubtedly needed in these economically challenging times."

As part of the public consultation, a survey has been created to allow people to record their views on re-introducing the birds in Wales, with a community consultation event within the Snowdonia area to be announced in the coming weeks.