The Health Minister has apologised for the "anxiety and stress" caused by the A-level results process amid calls for the Education and First Ministers to do the same.

Vaughan Gething said during a coronavirus-related press conference that he was sorry on behalf of the Welsh Government for what has been described as a "debacle".

He announced plans to control Covid-19 ahead of the autumn and winter months, during which the virus spreads more easily due to colder and darker conditions.

But the press conference was overshadowed by the Education Minister's U-turn announcement that A-level grades would now be based on teacher assessments.

Plaid Cymru has called on Kirsty Williams and Mark Drakeford to issue a "full and proper" apology for the "stress and confusion" caused for students and teachers.

On Monday Kirsty Williams confirmed that A-level and GCSE students in Wales will now receive their teacher-assessed grades, instead of those determined by an algorithm.

The First Minister said the changes came because England and Scotland had already reviewed their system in the last week.

Mark Drakeford said he was sorry for the uncertainty caused by the system.

Plaid Cymru Shadow Education Minister Sian Gwenllian MS said Mr Drakeford and Ms Williams should be apologising instead of defending a "clearly flawed system".

"Had England not changed their mind, the young people of Wales would still be suffering.

"If the system is as good as they say it is, why drop it because of what England did? If you believed in the system, surely you’d have continued to stand by it?

“They should have conceded early on that using centre assessed grades by teachers was the best option going forward, but they left it until the very last minute and this created unneeded anxiety and a lot of last minute scramble for university places."

What is the coronavirus situation in Wales?

Away from A-level results, Vaughan Gething also announced a Coronavirus Control Plan, which sets out how Wales will manage the pandemic as additional winter pressures mount.

It comes as no new coronavirus-related deaths were reported by Public Health Wales on Monday. 2,544 people in Wales have died with coronavirus.

A further 14 people tested positive for the virus, bringing the overall number of cases in Wales to 17,575.

On Sunday shielding was paused for 130,000 of the most vulnerable people in Wales.

From Saturday, up to four households - up from two - will be able to join together to form a single household from Saturday 22 August, if the situation remains 'stable'.

Watch the full press conference here: