A mother is calling for better drug awareness for children after her 13-year-old ''bubbly and caring'' son died after taking ecstasy pills sold on Snapchat.

Carson Price died after taking the Donkey Kong-branded ecstasy pill sold to him by a 14-year-old schoolboy. He had arranged the meeting outside a Texaco garage in a deal brokered on Snapchat.

He collapsed in Ystrad Park near his home in Hengoed, Caerphilly, in April last year after a violent reaction from the drug.

Speaking to ITV News from the park Carson used to play at, although the grief is still raw, Tatum is determined to help others.

''When I go to Ystrad Mynach Park, that's quite chilling, because to me that's remembering his last place, and the last place where he was. That's hard for me because that's what gets me the most. Here I can think nice images of him playing on his bike, his scooter, with his brother.''

''Carson was so bubbly. He was everyone's friend. He'd do anything for anyone. He spent his Christmas money on all his friends because that's the kind of person he was. And he was literally music mad.''

Tatum would like to see better education and awareness around Class A drugs. She says although she spoke to her teenage son about drugs, she wasn't aware that Class A drugs were so easily available.

''I'd love to raise awareness in schools and I think children need to be shown the reality of what can happen.

"They know it can possibly kill you, but a naive child is not going to think that will happen. Maybe it will make them think twice. And I think they should be educated on if their friend does overdose, what they can do to help too.''

If we don't know what's out there, we can't warn our children.

On Tuesday, the young dealer, who cannot be named, was given a 12 month referral order after pleading guilty to selling the drug.

Tatum, says raising her young son has allowed her to maintain some normality after having to take anti-depressants following Carson's death. Despite negative comments, she holds her ''bubbly'' and ''caring'' son's memory close.

''I've taken a lot of negative feedback in that sense, people judging your parenting skills. But you do your best to educate your children. I know Carson wouldn't want others to do it because he's so caring. So I have to do my best to instill that into others.''

Gwent Police said Carson's case is a reminder of the risks associated with the use and supply of drugs and urged parents to have ''open conversations'' with their children.