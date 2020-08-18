A young woman from North Wales has urged for more unity and education about race in more rural and less diverse areas after speaking of her experience of racist abuse.

Casey moved to Bodelwyddan at the age of 16, but told ITV News settling in to a new town was "difficult", particularly because of the colour of her skin.

''One of my first experiences of racism was on a school bus and I was called the N-word and I was the only black person on the bus. I din't want to talk about it, I shut it out and I thought that's how it was always going to be.''

She added, ''When I first moved here I had an afro and people kept coming up to me and touching it, which was upsetting really.''

Casey said it left her feeling overwhelmed and upset. It led her to question her own identity, how to dress, how to look and how to present herself.

''It was overwhelming. I had to think how can I not stand out, or being judged or looked at in a different way. I was trying to figure out why is it they see me as different.''

An exclusive poll by ITV Wales revealed a third of people from black and ethnic minority backgrounds experienced racism in Wales. Casey said the "it is worse" in less diverse areas.

While the Black Lives Matter movement took place across the UK, an investigation was launched after a black woman's home in Penygroes, Gwynedd was graffitied with a swastika.

Welsh rugby player Ashton Hewitt also told ITV Wales the racist abuse he faced when he played in less diverse areas.

No matter what you look like, you can help.

She has called for more unity within communities and education about race and equality to ''make the world a better place.''

''I'm not saying only black lives matter, we're saying black lives matter right now because we have been judged for so many years on the way we look. This is how we can all stand together, and we can all be one, no matter where we come from, no matter what we look like.''

It took years for Casey to carry her identity with pride. She now organises Black Lives Matter protests and praises the support she had from friends who gave her the ''confidence and strength''.

Her friend Mollie, who has joined Casey at protests, said she wants to use ''her white privilege'' to educate and lift others.

''It's not a matter of politics, it's a matter of human rights. I would never feel comfortable being silent. I am white and I probably won't have to face anything Casey has. Casey wasn't confident and as long as someones there to hold her hand, as long as she knows people support her.''