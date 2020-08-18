Police have released a wanted mugshot of an alpaca called Kevin after he was stolen from his field while out grazing.

Gwent Police believe ginger wooly alpaca Kevin was stolen from the farmer's field in Llanover, Monmouthshire.

The image released by police shows ginger-fleeced Kevin staring wide-eyed at the camera with his tufty white ears sticking out.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police's Rural Crime Team, said: "Over the last few days a ginger male Alpaca (microchipped) has been stolen from a field."Kevin vanished from his field in Llanover, Monmouthshire - and anyone with information is asked to ring Gwent Police on 101."Fully grown alpacas are smaller than llamas and reach up to 3ft-tall and 13 stone. The animals are farmed widely for their wool.