A schoolboy has been handed a 12 month referral order after pleading guilty to selling Class A drugs that killed teenager Carson Price in April last year.

13-year-old Carson Price died after taking the Donkey Kong-branded ecstasy pills sold on Snapchat by the 14-year-old.The boy sold Carson three of the £2-a-time pills before he collapsed in a park from a violent reaction to the drug.The young dealer, now 15 and cannot be named, told the judge: “It was very foolish what I done and I’m very sorry.”The boy was handed a 12 month referral order at a youth court after admitting selling Class A drugs.Carson bought the drugs after arranging to meet the 14-year-old boy outside a Texaco garage in a deal brokered on Snapchat.

A court heard he took ecstasy in a park with friends but started “acting strangely” - before falling and collapsed from a "violent reaction" to the drug.Prosecutor Mike Williams said Carson paid £25 for three super strong pills after arranging the deal on Snapchat.Mr Williams said the boy had asked for £30 for the drugs, but Carson only had £25.He said: “Carson’s friend describe the tablets as green in colour in the shape of a Donkey Kong with DK written on them with a split in the middle to break them in two.“One has some froth coming out of the top which was glistening like a crystal.”Carson died after collapsing Ystrad Park near his home in Hengoed, Caerphilly, in April last year.Mr Williams said: “A post mortem was carried out and toxicology revealed that his death was caused by an adverse reaction to the pills he had taken.”Cwmbran Youth Court heard the 15-year-old schoolboy was arrested days after Carson’s death and when interviewed he told police he’d been threatened by an adult male to sell the drugs.But Mr Williams said text messages showed the boy had continued to try and secure more drugs - even after Carson had died.The boy, now 15, pleaded guilty to selling class A drugs.

William Bebb, defending, said: “He accepts the consequences of his actions have caused immeasurable lasting harm.“This is not a case where there was any form of pressure, intimidation or malice.”Judge Martin Brown called Carson’s death “a tragic accident.”He said: “Its impossible to redress the trauma, harm, pain and distress that this has caused.“You sold class A drugs to a younger boy and tragically he took all three pills - whether the same effect would have occurred if he had taken one tablet or two no one will ever know.“You sold him those drugs and you were 14 at that time - that will make most people take a sharp intake of breath - that a 14 year old boy was selling Class A drugs.”The judge told the boy he should be “traumatised” by Carson’s death and it would be keeping an eye on him.“You should be saying I will do whatever it takes so that I never put myself in this position ever again and I will try to put right what I have done in this instance.He said: “If I ever see you have been charged with possession of any drug, let alone selling them I want to know about it.”

Carson Price's family said: “As a family we appreciate all the hard work which has gone into this investigation, which is still continuing. No sentence can ever be sufficient to alleviate the pain and suffering we have experienced.

“We are fully aware that this sentence reflects the age of the offender, however, we feel that it has fallen some way short of sending the right message to all children and young people that taking or dealing drugs is extremely dangerous and has severe consequences.“It remains frustrating to our family that the adults, who introduce these drugs into the social networks of our children, are yet to be charged or convicted.”

DI Ian Bartholomew, of Gwent Police’s Major Incident Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Carson Price. I would like to thank them for their immense dignity during what has been a complex and lengthy investigation.

“Carson was a much-loved member of his family and nothing will compensate them for their sudden and devastating loss.

“This was a tragic and shocking incident which affected many in the community. The 15-year-old sentenced today will have to come to terms with his role in this tragedy in the years ahead.

“The information received from the public has been a vital part of the investigation and I would like to thank the community for their continued support.

“Today’s hearing is not the conclusion of this investigation and specialist officers will continue to provide support for Carson’s family.

“This case serves as a tragic reminder of the risks associated with the use and supply of drugs and we would urge everyone to seriously consider the devastating consequences. We all have a part to play in educating the younger generation and I would urge parents and guardians to have open conversations with their children about the dangers of drugs.

“The supply of drugs can ruin people’s lives and we are urging anyone with any information about drug dealing in the community to please contact us. It is important we work together to rid our communities of drugs.

“We don’t want another family to go through what Carson’s family have been through.”

An inquest earlier this year ruled that Carson Price died from a "violent reaction" to ecstasy - after taking the drug in a park with friends.

The 13-year-old took the Donkey Kong-branded ecstasy tablets while gathering with friends in his local park.

The inquest heard how Carson collapsed and was found "in and out of consciousness" before friends raised the alarm.

A coroner ruled he died as a result of taking "excessive" amounts of ecstasy - also known as MDMA.