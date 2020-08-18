An iconic blue spitfire carrying the names of thousands of heroes of the coronavirus pandemic has flown over hospitals in south Wales as part of a UK-wide flypast.

The NHS spitfire flew over Morriston Hospital in Swansea, University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport and Chepstow Community Hospital, displaying the painted message "Thank U NHS" on the underside of its wings.

Its owners are handwriting 80,000 names on the aircraft to help raise money for NHS Charities Together.

The public has been invited to nominate the names of local heroes who have helped or inspired them during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The names are added to the aircraft in return for a minimum £10 donation, which has so far raised more than £30,000.

The former World War Two photo reconnaissance Blue Spitfire PL983 had been conducting flypasts over villages near its Cambridgeshire base during 'Clap For Carers' on Thursday evenings.

Pilot and founder of the Aircraft Restoration Company, John Romain, said: "To see the people on the ground waving at you is humbling.

"It's been fantastic and the support has been amazing."

The flypast aimed to lift spirits while also thanking the hospitals, communities and individuals who have been at the forefront of the pandemic.

The spitfire, known as 'L', started its journey from Duxford Airfield, then flying over hospitals in East Anglia, the Midlands and the West Country before heading to south Wales.