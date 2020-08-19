A banned driver escaped from police after a high speed chase by crawling through the grounds of an historic castle in Monmouthshire.

David Samuel, 28, was spotted by police behind the wheel of his Mercedes - and gave chase.He then drove at high speeds through a 30 mile per hour zone before abandoning his car outside the grounds of Caldicot Castle.Police officers spotted him crawling on his hands and knees through water at the 11th century site and called a helicopter to track him down.Cardiff Crown Court heard Samuel escaped in the 55-acre grounds of the medieval castle but was later summonsed over the offence and initially denied being the driver.

Samuel, of Caldicot, Gwent, later admitted dangerous driving while disqualified and without insurance and failing to surrender to bail.Harry Baker, defending said while Samuel had been held on remand he had "stopped feeling sorry for himself".Judge Nicola Jones told Samuel he had caused "an extreme waste of public resources" with the police helicopter pursuit.Samuel was handed an 18 month suspended sentence and banned from driving for three years.He was also ordered to pay £500 costs and a £149 victim surcharge.