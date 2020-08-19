Cardiff Council made more than £2.4m in a year issuing fines to drivers caught breaking road rules, figures have revealed.

The local authority made £2,447,938 in just 12 months charging people for traffic offences including yellow box misuse, making an illegal turn and driving the wrong way down a one-way street.

The data, obtained through a Freedom of Information request by the RAC, also revealed more than double the amount of fines were issued in 2018/19 compared with 2017/18.

In 2016/17, the council handed out 19,080 fines - nearly four times less the amount two years later, when 74,142 fines were issued.

The only local authorities with the power to enforce these offences in England and Wales are Transport for London, the London boroughs and Cardiff Council.

But the Department for Transport confirmed plans last month to extend these powers to all councils in England and Wales in a bid to promote cycling and walking.

Cardiff Council has recently transformed some of its main traffic-heavy streets into pedestrian and bicycle-only zones.

£55.8m Almost £56m was made in London in 2018/19 - a 21 per cent increase on the 2016/17.

Yellow boxes aim to keep busy junctions clear to moving traffic to avoid jams. Drivers are only allowed to enter them when their exit is clear, or they are waiting to turn right.

RAC Head of Roads Policy Nicholas Lyes said: "It's plain for all to see that London boroughs, Transport for London and Cardiff are generating phenomenal sums of money from the enforcement of moving traffic offences.

"The vast majority of drivers we've surveyed agree that those who stop on yellow boxes, make illegal turns or go through 'no entry' signs need to be penalised, but when it comes to extending powers to other councils many are concerned, with 68 per cent thinking local authorities will rush to install cameras to generate additional revenue."

Four in 10 drivers believe road layouts and signage are made deliberately confusing to increase the number of PCNs issued.

He added: "Clearly, the priority for enforcement should be to improve road safety and reduce congestion."

The RAC obtained the figures by sending a freedom of information request to Transport for London, 33 London boroughs and Cardiff Council. Transport for London, 28 London boroughs and Cardiff Council responded with data.

A Cardiff council spokesman said: "The income funds the operational cost of parking and enforcement and any surplus or deficit is transferred to a parking reserve account.

He added the account helped the council to provide disabled bays, 20mph zones, safe access to school schemes, highway improvements and bus lanes.