An elderly woman has been left with "life-changing" injuries after being hit by a car in Wrexham.

North Wales Police were called to a collision just before 6.20pm on Tuesday evening.

The woman, who is in her 70s, was pushing her shopping trolley down Gutter Hill in Johnstown when she was struck by a Ford Focus.

She was airlifted to hospital in Stoke with what officers have described as "serious, life-changing injuries".

The road was closed while police attended the scene, but has now reopened.

PC Gavin Whitley, from the Roads Policing Unit, is appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

He said: "We are appealing to anybody who may have been in the vicinity of Gutter Hill and who may have witnessed the collision to contact us.

"We are also particularly keen on speaking to anybody who may have seen the elderly woman – who was pushing a blue coloured shopping trolley, walking in the area just prior to the collision.

"Our enquiries are ongoing so anybody who may be able to assist with the investigation should contact us immediately on 101 or via the live web chat quoting incident number Y121265."