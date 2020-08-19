Five people have been arrested after a man was hospitalised with serious injuries and his dog was stolen following an attack in Risca.

The 41-year-old local man was treated for a cut to the neck at Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport after the assault, which took place at around 10.20pm on Friday.

Two 36-year-old and 32-year-old men from Newport, and a 27-year-old man and 39-year-old woman from Risca, have been arrested on suspicion of assault.

The men, aged 32 and 27, along with the woman, have also been arrested on suspicion of stealing a dog.

The 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

The woman and the 27-year-old man have also been arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug of class B – cannabis.

A 35-year-old man from Risca was arrested on suspicion of assault on Saturday, but has been released on police bail.

Gwent Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward with information.

Detective Inspector Jamie Cooper said: "In particular, we are appealing for anyone who may have seen the dog pictured to get in contact with us.

"The dog is a Staffordshire bull terrier/lurcher cross and was stolen during the assault."