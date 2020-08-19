People are being urged to take care when near the coast as dangerous sea conditions are predicted across Wales as Storm Ellen approaches.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for Wales and Storm Ellen was officially named by Met Éireann - the Irish National Meteorological Service.

The storm is expected to bring wet and stormy conditions to Ireland on Wednesday evening and into Thursday.

While the strongest of the winds look likely to affect parts of Ireland, the Met Office has warned of some very strong winds across western parts of the UK.

The RNLI and HM Coastguard are urging people to take extra care over the next few days in the stormy weather conditions and to only visit lifeguarded beaches if it is safe to do.

High waves and strong south westerly winds are predicted for Friday and Saturday across exposed coastal areas in Wales.

The RNLI says these conditions, alongside large spring tides, can result in a dangerous sea state and increases the risk of strong rip currents.

It also says you should not enter the water if you see a red flag at a lifeguarded beach as it is unsafe for any water activities and that if there are no flags, there are no lifeguards.

Chris Cousens, RNLI Water Safety Lead for Wales says: "When we experience conditions such as this, especially during the summer when the region is busy with visitors, it is incredibly important that those heading to the coast keep themselves safe by choosing a lifeguarded beach where possible and visiting within the patrol hours of 10am-6pm.

"RNLI lifeguards are there to offer advice so if you are unsure about anything, make sure you ask a lifeguard. They will be able to provide information on tide times and guide you to the safest area to swim which will be between the red and yellow flags.

"Anyone surfing should know their limits and always stay within the black and white flagged area."

The RNLI and HM Coastguard says whether you are at a lifeguarded beach or not, always;

Have a plan - check the weather forecast, tide times and read local hazard signage;

Keep a close eye on your family – on the beach and in the water;

Don’t allow your family to swim alone;

Don’t use inflatables;

If you fall into the water unexpectedly, float to live. Fight your instinct to thrash around, lean back, extend your arms and legs, and float;

In an emergency dial 999, and ask for the Coastguard.

We’ve seen so many times how easy it is to get caught out by the sea. Make sure you are always contactable at the coast by carrying a fully-charged mobile phone and if you get into trouble or see someone else in trouble, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

The RNLI says spring tides and surging waves mean people could very easily get cut off by the incoming tide.

It is urging anyone heading to the coast to remember the importance of checking the tide times and ensuring they have enough time to return if they decide to venture further along the beach.