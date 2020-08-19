A yellow weather warning is in place for parts of west, south west and north west Wales as a named storm hits Ireland.

Storm Ellen has been named by the Irish Met Office.

The storm is expected to bring wet and stormy conditions to Ireland on Wednesday evening and into Thursday.

While the strongest of the winds look likely to affect parts of Ireland, the Met Office has warned of some very strong winds across western parts of the UK.

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued for parts of Gower, Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion, Gwynedd, Conwy and Anglesey.

The Met Office said delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely. It also said some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

The forecast also warned that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are likely to be affected by large waves.

Transport for Wales has closed the Heart of Wales line between Llandrindod Wells and Craven Arms as a result of extreme weather conditions.

It said road transport is currently operating between Shrewsbury and Llandrindod Wells.

How to stay safe in a storm: