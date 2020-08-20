GCSE results in Wales are "substantially higher" than recent years after students had their grades based on teachers' predictions.

Provisional grades by Qualifications Wales estimate that 74.5% of students received a A*-C, compared to 62.8% in 2019.

Meanwhile, pupils receiving A*-A grades is at 25.9%, compared to 18.4% in the previous year. A*-G is at 99.6%, compared to 97.2% in 2019.

Students across Wales had their results determined by teachers assessment, not through an algorithm, after a U-turn by the Welsh Government to the grading system.

It follows a week of protests by A-level students over allegations the system for determining grades was unfair. 42% of A-level grades were originally lower than teacher assessments causing a public outcry.

Revised results for A level, AS and the Advanced Skills Challenge Certificate in Wales are also higher than the grades originally published on 13 August. Estimates by Qualifications Wales suggest A-level results for A*-A is 41.3%, compared to 29.9% on 13 August and 27.0% in 2019.

The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) Cymru, said reverting to centre-assessed grades was the fairest solution in the circumstances.

"We have to know why the problems with the algorithm were not foreseen, and what steps were taken to test whether it was fit for purpose. We are pleased that the Minister for Education has committed to an independent review of events following the cancellation of this year’s exams.

In the longer term, this debacle has thrown the spotlight on an exams system which is far too obsessed with statistics even in normal times. It fixates on ensuring consistency in the distribution of grades from one year to the next and thus ensures that a certain proportion of young people always leave school feeling as though they have fallen short.

“This year more students will receive higher grades because of the decision to revert to centre-assessed grades. But this is by accident rather than by design. In the longer term, we have to think again about our statistics-fixated system. We have to do better."

Students receiving BTEC qualifications by exam body Pearson will no longer receive their grades on Thursday after a change in the system, however Education Minister Kirsty Williams confirmed BTECs awarded by the WJEC would be unaffected.