A castle in north Wales tipped as the favourite for the location of the new series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! has announced it will be temporarily closing until next year.

Rumours began circulating last month that the 200-year-old Gwrych Castle, in Abergele, had been selected as the new location for the popular ITV series.

A statement has since appeared on the castle's website which said it would be "temporarily closing to the public" from 23 August until the new year.

"Keep checking our website and social media for updates", the statement read.

ITV bosses confirmed the 20th series of the hit show, fronted by Ant and Dec, will be set at a ruined castle in the UK countryside, after filming was moved from Australia to the UK because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It has not yet confirmed the chosen location.

Like the regular series, viewers will still see the celebrities undertake gruelling trials and challenges to win food and treats in the lead up to one of them being crowned, for the first time ever, King or Queen of the Castle.

Take a look at drone footage of the castle:

Last year, former Eastenders actress Jacqueline Jossa was crowned the winner of I'm A Celebrity. The audience figure for the final in 2019 peaked at 10 million viewers.

An ITV spokesperson said it was the most watched series of the year among the 16-34s demographic.