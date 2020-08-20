Three staff members at a Wetherspoon pub in Wrexham have tested positive for coronavirus.

A number of workers at the North and South Wales Bank, on High Street, are self-isolating as a result.

It comes just 17 days after the pub chain reopened its venues in Wales, after announcing it would not do so until it could open indoor services.

Earlier this month the company told its head office staff that nearly a third of them risk losing their jobs amid a round of cuts.

Wetherspoon is one of more than 72,000 eateries that have signed up to the UK Government Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

A spokesman for JD Wetherspoon said Public Health Wales has been informed of the cases.

He added that Test, Trace, Protect information has been provided to the contact tracing team "should they wish to use it".

Eddie Gershon said: "We can confirm that three members of staff have tested positive at the North and South Wales Bank in Wrexham.

"As a result a number of other staff are self-isolating as a precaution.

"All of the required controls are in place. All of the positive cases have been reported to Public Health Wales.

“We have discussed our operating plan with Public Health Wales and they do not require us to take any further action at this time."

JD Wetherspoon did not open any of its pubs in Wales on 13 July, when the Welsh Government allowed pubs to reopen for outdoor service.

Wetherspoon venues reopened in England on 4 July.

The chain only reopened in Wales when the Welsh Government permitted pubs, restaurants and cafes to fully use their indoor areas on 3 August.

A pub in Bangor was last week served a Covid Improvement notice by Gwynedd Council due to social distancing concerns.Wrexham Council and Public Health Wales have been asked to comment.