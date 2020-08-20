A tiny trio of orphaned hoglets have been released back into the wild after being nursed back to health.

The baby brothers, who weighed just 89 grams between them, were found after their nest in Tavernspite, Pembrokeshire, was accidentally disturbed.

They had been waiting for their mother to return for some time, but sadly she never did.

The hoglets have been hand-reared by the animal welfare charity RSPCA since early June, initially feeding electrolyte fluids from a syringe.

They were then moved onto a special milk formula which they were given every two hours, including overnight.Once weaned, the babies were transferred to Gower Bird Hospital for further rehabilitation and care, before becoming big and strong enough to be returned to the wild.

Ellie West, RSPCA animal collection officer, helped hand-rear the hoglets back to health.

She said: “These poor hoglets were found in a desperate situation - as without their mother, they'd have had zero chance of survival.“Fortunately, we became aware of their plight and took them into our care. I’ve helped care for many different species of orphaned wildlife - but these hoglets were particularly special.“Weighing as little as 27 grams, these hogs needed plenty of care - and feeding them every two hours was exhausting, but well worth the end result."The family who had found the disturbed nest were given the chance to see the three hoglets return to the wild, which Ms West described as a "really lovely moment".Gower Bird Hospital has fitted the hoglets with coloured markers on their spines, so they can be identified should the hospital or the RSPCA deal with them again.

How you can help out hedgehogs

Hedgehogs typically give birth between June and July, and can have another nest of hoglets around September or October time.

They sleep in a daynest and overwinter in a special nest called a hibernaculum.

The RSPCA has urged people to take extra care when gardening to avoid disturbing hedgehogs, and other wildlife, with preferential nest locations being thick undergrowth, under or in sheds, and in piles of leaves, logs or compost heaps.

The charity also advised that if a hedgehog is accidentally disturbed while gardening, it should be re-covered with its nesting material and left alone.