Winds of up to 66 miles per hour have been recorded at Pembrey Sands in Carmarthenshire as Storm Ellen hits the country, the Met Office has said.

The forecaster tweeted: "Storm Ellen is currently bringing some unseasonably windy weather across the west with Wales having seen the strongest winds so far."

A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind stretches from the north of Scotland down to the Cornish coast and remains in place until the early hours of Friday.

Warnings of potential travel delays and the possibility of power cuts will extend eastwards on Friday which includes Wales.

The stormy conditions come just a week after scorching temperatures.

Gusts up to 66mph were also recorded in Ireland at Finner, Met Eireann reported, while the Met Office said Ireland's "exposed southern coasts" had experienced gusts of 89mph at Roches Point.

People on camping holidays have been warned trees could easily come down as parts of the UK braced for winds of more than 70mph to hit.