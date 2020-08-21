Covid-19 did not feature in the top ten leading causes of death in July, according to figures by the Office for National Statistics.

The news comes as coronavirus mortality rates continue to decline for the third consecutive month. Ischaemic Heart Disease was found to be the leading cause of death in Wales - which accounted for 11.7%.

From January to July 2020, Covid-19 was the underlying cause of death in 10.8% of all deaths in Wales which accounts for 2,274 deaths, but in the latest set of statistics it did not feature in the top ten.

In Wales there were 2,548 deaths registered in July, equating to 69 deaths higher than the five-year average for July.

Estimates for the infection rate in Wales suggest 1,400 people in private households in Wales had Covid-19 between 27 July and 2 August. That is equivalent to 0.05 per cent of the population, or around one in 2,200 people.