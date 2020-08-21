A call centre in Cardiff has closed after three workers tested positive for coronavirus.Around 700 staff work at the Sky TV call centre in Cardiff but it is reported around 250 staff were working at the centre on Friday, while the rest were working from home.

Sky said the workers who tested positive for Covid-19 are now self-isolating at home. In a statement, the company said: "Protecting our people is and always will be our top priority and so we are closing the contact centre today and sending everyone home as a precaution."We’re contacting anyone who has been in contact with our colleagues, the centre itself has recently been deep cleaned and will be deep cleaned again over the weekend."The news comes as Public Health Wales figures confirmed 14 new cases in Cardiff, the highest figure in 11 weeks.

Despite this, there have been no new coronavirus deaths in Wales this week. The call centre on Capital Quarter in the Splott area of Cardiff was closed in March and shut for deep cleaning after a worker had suspected coronavirus.