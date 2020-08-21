Visitors of a Wetherspoons pub in Wrexham are being urged to ''be vigilant'' for Covid symptoms after three staff tested positive for the virus.

The advice for anyone who visited the North and South Wales Bank pub between 9 and 20 August have been issued by Public Health Wales and Wrexham Council.

It comes just 17 days after the pub chain reopened its venues in Wales, after announcing it would not do so until it could open indoor services.

It says there is ''no evidence'' of transmission to customers and no outbreak has been declared.

Anyone who came in direct contact with the three members of staff will be contacted as a routine part of the Test, Trace and Protect process.

Dr Graham Brown, Consultant in Communicable Disease Control for Public Health Wales, said clusters on infection are to be expected but reiterated the importance of social distancing.

“We remind the public and business owners that Coronavirus is still circulating in the community. We all have a vital role in preventing the spread of Coronavirus by sticking to social distancing guidelines – that’s staying two metres away from others, and washing hands regularly.”

Wetherspoon is one of more than 72,000 eateries that have signed up to the UK Government Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

Anyone who develops symptoms, however mild, should immediately self-isolate and apply for a coronavirus test.