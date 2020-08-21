A weather warning for wind remains in place for the whole of Wales with potential for travel disruption and flooding as storm conditions batter the country.

A swathe of strong winds are expected to sweep across the UK ahead of the weekend with winds of almost 70mph already recorded along the Welsh coastline.

Homes across the country have been left without power due to the storm. Wester Power Distribution confirmed they'd successfully restored power to the Llanybydder following a power cut. Commuters have been told to take care on the roads due to the high winds.

The M48 Severn Bridge has been closed after gusts of up to 95mph and consistent wind speeds of up to 75mph on Friday morning.

Restrictions for bikes, motorcycles and caravans remain in place on the A55 Britannia Bridge until further notice.