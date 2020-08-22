There are calls for a public inquiry into the handling of A-level, GCSE and BTEC results in Wales.

It is thought almost half of Wales’ A-level students initially had their results downgraded because of the algorithm.

In a U-turn decision, The Education Minister later announced those students would instead receive their teacher-assessed grades following widespread outrage from students and teachers.

Kirsty Williams MS apologised for the "anguish" caused, after initially saying she was confident the grading system was fair and robust.

GCSE results were "substantially higher" than recent years after students had their grades based on teachers' predictions, while BTEC results were held back for regrading.

Ms Williams is due to announce details of a review into the events next week, but Plaid Cymru have said this would not "succeed in building back public confidence".

Shadow Education Minister Sian Gwenllian MS said "only a public inquiry would ensure proper transparency for the people affected".

She added: "The current Welsh Government and future governments must be able to learn lessons from the recent mishandling of qualifications grading and exam results.

"I’m concerned that the Minister’s ‘review’ won’t achieve the level of public scrutiny that’s needed.

"This catalogue of blunders affected and is still affecting thousands of young people in Wales."

In a statement to the Education Committee on Tuesday, Ms Williams apologised that the process, which saw a standardisation process abandoned, and students being rewarded the grades assessed by teachers instead had made the situation "worse."

Speaking directly to students, she said that was "not the intention" of her, or the qualification bodies, but it was "right" to apologise directly to young people.

The statement said, "We have had to take decisions, and design new ways of working, at incredible pace.

"The balance of fairness now lies with awarding Centre Assessment grades to students.

"I took the decision yesterday, ahead of results being released this week, so that there is time for the necessary work to take place.It was clear that maintaining confidence in our qualifications whilst being fair to students required this difficult decision.

"Next week I will be making a further statement on an independent review of events following the cancellation of this year’s exams."

The First Minister said the changes came because England and Scotland had already reviewed their system in the last week.

Mark Drakeford said he was sorry for the uncertainty caused by the system.