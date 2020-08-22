More families across Wales have been reunited as four households can now join to form a single extended household.

The rules had previously only allowed two households to form an exclusive extended household, which included the ability to stay in that other household overnight.

Weddings and funerals will also now be able to include a meal for up to 30 people, in suitably socially distant settings.

The Welsh Government said it hopes to further increase the range of indoor ceremonies allowed in the next review period, including christenings, baptisms and bar mitzvahs.

The First Minister confirmed the easing of lockdown restrictions during a press conference on Friday.

He also confirmed that indoor visits to care homes will be allowed in Wales from 29 August, providing "conditions remain favourable".

There will also be trials of a number of small-scale outdoor performances and sporting events limited to 100 people.

Latest figures revealed in Wales there have been no new deaths related to coronavirus this week.

Public Health Wales said the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country had increased by 34, bringing the revised confirmed cases to 17,673 - but there have been no reported deaths from the virus since Sunday.

The First Minister said he would be prioritising the reopening of schools in September over easing any further regulations.

From 1 September, schools and further education colleges will return from the summer break, with lessons being taught either in the classroom or remotely.

Mark Drakeford said: "Coronavirus has not gone away and so, as we move out of lockdown and look to the future, it is important we do this in a careful and cautious way.

"The return of pupils is the most significant important activity which will take place in Wales during the next 21 days and most of the headroom we have is being devoted to making this a success."