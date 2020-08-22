A person has been hit by a train between Cardiff and Bridgend closing a section of the line early this morning.

The person was hit between the two stations just before 6.15am on Saturday morning.

National Rail said the incident was likely to cause disruption until around 9am.

Transport for Wales requested replacement road transport to run on routes between Cardiff Central and Bridgend, and Bridgend and Maesteg, as a result of the incident.

The British Transport Police has not yet issued any further details of the incident.

The rail network has now confirmed trains are running as normal.