Police have been called out to deal with a large herd of cows blocking a road in Denbighshire.

North Wales Police were called out to find the cows crowded in the middle of the A547 between Rhuddlan and Abergele.

Officers attempted to move the cows back into their fields near the Solar Panel Farm.

People living locally and travelling through the area have been urged to drive carefully.

Police asked the public for information on the cows' home, and they have now between returned to their farm.