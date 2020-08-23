A 22-year-old woman has been seriously injured in a car crash near Newcastle Emlyn in west Wales.

The woman collided head on with another car while travelling along a 60mph road between Cenarth and Llechryd.

Police said the crash occurred near the Newbridge Sawmills on the A484 just before 9am on Saturday.

The 22-year-old was driving a black Chevrolet Matiz from the Cenarth direction. The car she collided with was a red Toyota Yaris travelling from Llechryd.

Officers are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.