A man has been arrested for threatening behaviour after a number of people were evacuated from their homes in Dinas Powys.

South Wales Police were called to Caerwent Close on at 2.15pm on Saturday due to "concerns for welfare".

They confirmed a 37-year-old man was then arrested during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Officers said the man was making threats to kill, and a number of residents were told to leave their homes as a precaution.

Police urged people to avoid the area on Saturday, and officers have since thanked the community for their patience while they dealt with the ongoing incident.

The man is being remains in custody at Cardiff Bay Police Station for questioning.