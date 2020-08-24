Residents in Rhondda, who saw some of the worst flooding following storm Ciara and Dennis, will receive a further £1.1m in emergency funds.

It is in addition to the £540k given to the local authority to work on repairs and remediation to flood alleviation assets.

It will allow the local authority to carry out urgent works to existing flood assets, such as repairs to culvert inlets and screens, existing assets, and existing monitoring equipment.

Lesley Griffiths, the Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs said the Welsh Government will continue to work with the local authority.

“The local authority has worked hard since February to identify repairs needed to existing flood assets, to ensure they continue to protect communities in any future storms. We have made a clear case to the UK Government on the need for extra funding to address the damage caused.''

“We continue to encourage local authorities and risk management authorities to across Wales to apply for further funding to help deal with the damage caused to alleviation assets and defences by February’s storms.''

Cllr Andrew Morgan, the Leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council, welcomed the funding which he says will '' significantly reduce the risk of flooding for the benefit of local residents.''

“The storms that we experienced in February were unprecedented, causing widespread damage to property and businesses across our County Borough, which was devastating to us all. Climate change is real threat to our communities, with the likelihood of flooding increasing as this continues.''

Earlier this year, storm Ciara and storm Dennis caused severe flooding across Wales, damaging homes, businesses and train lines.

Since then Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he will make more money available to Wales to help with the clean-up and repairs if the Welsh Government can show that it is needed.