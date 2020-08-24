A missing alpaca called Kevin has been found dead, Gwent Police have confirmed.

The ginger wooly alpaca went missing from a farmer's field in Llanover, Monmouthshire on Tuesday, 18 August. An appeal was made to find him after he was originally thought to have been stolen while out grazing. Police say there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

A spokesperson said: "Sadly Kevin has now been found dead. We don't think he was stolen and there’s nothing suspicious surrounding his death. We want to thank the public for their help and sharing our appeal."The original appeal image released by police shows ginger-fleeced Kevin staring wide-eyed at the camera with his tufty white ears sticking out.