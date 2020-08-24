HM Coastguard have appealed for more information after receiving a call on Sunday afternoon from a male jet-skier with engine problems in Carmarthen Bay.

The call came in at 4pm and a search and rescue team were sent out in response but they did not find any sign of the jet-skier.

A Coastguard helicopter and three lifeboats from Tenby, Burry Port and Mumbles all searched Carmarthen Bay for the missing man who had said he was taking on a small amount of water.

The search was suspended on Sunday evening pending further information.

HM Coastguard said if you are the jet-skier, or know who they might be, please contact them.