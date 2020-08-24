It's a symbol synonymous with hope and solidarity, now so more than ever.

Over the past few months it's been hard to escape colourful rainbows popping up in windows all over the world.

But in one West Wales town the humble rainbow has taken on a whole new meaning, thanks to their very own self-confessed Rainbow Fairy - also known as artist and teacher Diana Brook.

What started as a single rainbow on the window of her own home has become a movement, and has raised thousands of pounds for charity along the way.

Now as it stands I think I've painted about 800 rainbows on houses and shops in Narberth. I've sent them to New Zealand and Australia, to Narberth, Pennsylvania, they've been to South Africa, to Portugal, to Ireland to France.

Almost a thousand rainbows were painted on shops and homes throughout the town, many of which are now due a touchup.

They almost became a fashion statement, with one local describing it as "rainbow envy", and Diana says it was a boost for her own morale too.

I've been an art teacher for 27 years and I just wanted to be creative and I think that art is something that brings people together so I've been really busy, I don't know what I would have done if it hadn't have been for the Rainbow Fairy. It's been great I've really enjoyed it.

Narberth is a town that prides itself on its community, and welcoming atmosphere.

And now that lockdown is over the rainbows are brightening up the street for visitors too.

Locals say the artwork helped bring people together and kept people working together.

The Rainbow Fairy herself says she hopes it'll be a time people will remember.

I think that this will be something that Narberth will remember. People when they talk about 2020 and they talk about the pandemic they'll say, we had the rainbow and we had the rainbow fairy. It will be something positive that people will remember from what's potentially been a really devastating time.

So far the town has escaped the worst of the virus, but it won't escape the crippling financial impact of the pandemic.

But business owners are still mostly hopeful that their tight-knit, cheerful and caring community will help them through.