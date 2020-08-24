Police have urged tourists who are visiting Wales to take their litter home with them.

North Wales Police posted a photo on Twitter, requesting that people treat the region with respect when visiting.

It comes just weeks after numerous businesses and locals at various tourist hotspots called for people to respect social distancing rules and the environment.

During the first weeks of the coronavirus lockdown in the UK a number of places in Wales shut down for tourists, with travel restrictions preventing people from travelling across the country.

The tourism and visitor economy across Wales is estimated to be worth around £3 billion.

The photo posted by North Wales Police showed what was leftover from an illegal camp near Llanberis in Snowdonia.

The Tidy Llanberis group regularly take up litter-picking duties on a weekend to help clean the area and said that they had collected 'numerous cans, bottles and camping equipment'.

There has also been concerns over a rise in coronavirus litter during the pandemic.

In July large amounts of rubbish was left in Cardiff Bay after large gatherings, prompting the council to install large barriers to stop people congregating.