Rain and gale-force winds is expected to hit Wales this week due to Storm Francis.

Forecasters predict winds of up to 70mph and heavy rainfall with up to 90mm in places. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Tuesday and Wednesday and warned of "flying debris" which could cause injury and danger to life.

Analysis by ITV Wales weather presenter Kelsey Redmore

Storm Francis has been named by the Met Office due to the wet and windy weather conditions that will affect many parts of the UK on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Storm Francis is a deep area of low pressure that will track its way towards us over the next 24 hours, bringing heavy rain and very strong winds.

There will be heavy rainfall and strong winds across Wales overnight, with the winds strengthening further again from tomorrow morning.

Wind gusts could reach 70mph inland tomorrow, with even stronger winds expected around exposed coastal areas.

The strong winds could cause some travel disruption as well as possible power cuts and damage to trees. The Met Office named the storm due to the wet and windy weather conditions and due to the time of year. We are currently in the last week of meteorological summer.

Whilst not exceptional, winds this strong are unusual for August.

Chief Meteorologist Andy Page said: "The UK is in for another unseasonably wet and windy spell with Storm Francis arriving on Tuesday.

"There will be strong winds and heavy rain."

Forecasters said the winds were "unusual" for August, and might result in transport disruption and impacts on outdoor activities.

Nicola Maxey, press officer for the Met Office, added: "Since 2015 when we started naming storms, we have never had to name a storm in August - and now we've had two in a few days.

"There are a lot of people on holiday in the UK at the moment, going camping and on walking breaks, many in coastal locations where the winds are likely to be stronger, so it is worth checking on the Met Office website ahead of time."

Storm Francis is expected to clear by Wednesday lunchtime, leaving a brighter and more settled outlook for the remainder of the day, the Met Office said.

The Met Office said the bank holiday weekend would likely be a mixture of sunshine and some scattered showers across the country.