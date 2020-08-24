Pride Cymru is hosting its first ever online week of events as their annual celebrations had to go virtual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The charity have joined forces with a range of LGBT+ performers, groups and businesses to put on a Pride week full of free events.

Pride Cymru will be streaming all of these on their Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The week, held between August 24 and 30, aims to unite the LGBT+ community and raise awareness of the inequalities that still remain.

Gian Molinu, Chair at Pride Cymru, said: "Like many Prides across the UK, we have had to adapt our plans due to coronavirus and we are bringing our event online. Although we cannot come together physically, we wanted to make sure that the LGBT+ community across Wales could still remain connected and united."

As long as we have a community, we have got Pride and we will continue our work to challenge discrimination and prejudice.

Some of the events taking place include DJ sets, Pride inspired make-up tutorials, story time with drag queen Aida H Dee and a panel including Government Ministers who will discuss what is being done to create a fairer future for LGBT+ people in Wales.

Other talks will include LGBT+ activists on the panel, like Lisa Power and Lord Michael Cashman and organisations such as Victim Support and Glitter Cymru.

There will also be an interview with Welsh entertainer Stifyn Parri and the drag queen and activist Son of a Tutu as well as performances from local drag legends Dr Bev and Miss Kitty.

Here is your full guide on what the week has in store.

Monday 24

10am - Can you pose like an animal? Animal-themed yoga session for the family

11:30am - Make-up tutorials: The rainbow look with Miss Tiny

12pm - One of them - a conversation between Jeremy Miles MS & Michael Cashman

8pm - Progress & Politics - A Fairer Future for LGBT+ People in Wales

Tuesday 25

10am - Singing Together - a musical collaboration with Lizzie Watson (ages 6+)

10:30am - Family event: Drag Queen Story Hour UK joins Pride Cymru

12pm - Pride Cymru Big Online Week: Hate Crime Conversations with Victim Support

7:30pm - The BIG Iris Pride Cymru Quiz

Wednesday 26

10am - Family Event: Synergi Gym’s Sport Sessions for the Kids

10:30am - Family Event: Drag Queen Story Hour UK joins Pride Cymru

12pm - Gender identity and intersectionality - why it matters

9pm - Loos’R Women - 18+ talkshow

Thursday 27

10am - Beautiful Butterfly Make-up Look with Miss Tiny

12pm - A Little Gay History of Wales: Or, How Bangor Changed The World

8pm - Screening of 'Colonial Gods' by Dee Rees + a discussion with the crew

Friday 28

10am - Our Pride Day Out - a musical engagement event with Lizzie Watson

10:30am - Family Event: Synergi Gym’s Sport Sessions for the Kids

12pm - Trans healthcare Q&A

Saturday 29

10am - Into the Wild - Meet the animals

1pm - Live from Pride Cottage

5pm - Wales Deaf LGBTQIA+ Virtual Pride with Deaf Hub (Wales)

6pm - Live from Pride Cottage - Part 2

9pm - DJs perform for Pride

Sunday 30

10:30 - Stretching with Pride - A Yoga session for all abilities, incl. chair yoga

12pm - Representing LGBTQIA+ in sports – a conversation with LGBT Sports Cymru

2pm - The Faith Tent: Be Yourself with The Church in Wales and The Gathering

4:30pm - G(end)er Swap Summer Style Workshop

6pm - The Rainbow United

8pm - Local DJs go live in support of Pride

Pride Cymru hope their Big Online Week will promote change and highlight the issues of inequality that LGBT+ people still face in society today.

We hope that our online Pride shows LGBT+ people across Wales that they are not alone in their experiences. We want to show that as a community we are here to support each other and we do stand united.

The charity encourages people to support each other and become proactive allies to create a fairer future for LGBT+ people in Wales.