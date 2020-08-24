Pride Cymru is hosting its first ever online week of events as their annual celebrations had to go virtual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The charity have joined forces with a range of LGBT+ performers, groups and businesses to put on a Pride week full of free events.
Pride Cymru will be streaming all of these on their Facebook page and YouTube channel.
The week, held between August 24 and 30, aims to unite the LGBT+ community and raise awareness of the inequalities that still remain.
Gian Molinu, Chair at Pride Cymru, said: "Like many Prides across the UK, we have had to adapt our plans due to coronavirus and we are bringing our event online. Although we cannot come together physically, we wanted to make sure that the LGBT+ community across Wales could still remain connected and united."
As long as we have a community, we have got Pride and we will continue our work to challenge discrimination and prejudice.
Some of the events taking place include DJ sets, Pride inspired make-up tutorials, story time with drag queen Aida H Dee and a panel including Government Ministers who will discuss what is being done to create a fairer future for LGBT+ people in Wales.
Other talks will include LGBT+ activists on the panel, like Lisa Power and Lord Michael Cashman and organisations such as Victim Support and Glitter Cymru.
There will also be an interview with Welsh entertainer Stifyn Parri and the drag queen and activist Son of a Tutu as well as performances from local drag legends Dr Bev and Miss Kitty.
Here is your full guide on what the week has in store.
Monday 24
10am - Can you pose like an animal? Animal-themed yoga session for the family
11:30am - Make-up tutorials: The rainbow look with Miss Tiny
12pm - One of them - a conversation between Jeremy Miles MS & Michael Cashman
8pm - Progress & Politics - A Fairer Future for LGBT+ People in Wales
Tuesday 25
10am - Singing Together - a musical collaboration with Lizzie Watson (ages 6+)
10:30am - Family event: Drag Queen Story Hour UK joins Pride Cymru
12pm - Pride Cymru Big Online Week: Hate Crime Conversations with Victim Support
7:30pm - The BIG Iris Pride Cymru Quiz
Wednesday 26
10am - Family Event: Synergi Gym’s Sport Sessions for the Kids
10:30am - Family Event: Drag Queen Story Hour UK joins Pride Cymru
12pm - Gender identity and intersectionality - why it matters
9pm - Loos’R Women - 18+ talkshow
Thursday 27
10am - Beautiful Butterfly Make-up Look with Miss Tiny
12pm - A Little Gay History of Wales: Or, How Bangor Changed The World
8pm - Screening of 'Colonial Gods' by Dee Rees + a discussion with the crew
Friday 28
10am - Our Pride Day Out - a musical engagement event with Lizzie Watson
10:30am - Family Event: Synergi Gym’s Sport Sessions for the Kids
12pm - Trans healthcare Q&A
Saturday 29
10am - Into the Wild - Meet the animals
1pm - Live from Pride Cottage
5pm - Wales Deaf LGBTQIA+ Virtual Pride with Deaf Hub (Wales)
6pm - Live from Pride Cottage - Part 2
9pm - DJs perform for Pride
Sunday 30
10:30 - Stretching with Pride - A Yoga session for all abilities, incl. chair yoga
12pm - Representing LGBTQIA+ in sports – a conversation with LGBT Sports Cymru
2pm - The Faith Tent: Be Yourself with The Church in Wales and The Gathering
4:30pm - G(end)er Swap Summer Style Workshop
6pm - The Rainbow United
8pm - Local DJs go live in support of Pride
Pride Cymru hope their Big Online Week will promote change and highlight the issues of inequality that LGBT+ people still face in society today.
We hope that our online Pride shows LGBT+ people across Wales that they are not alone in their experiences. We want to show that as a community we are here to support each other and we do stand united.
The charity encourages people to support each other and become proactive allies to create a fairer future for LGBT+ people in Wales.