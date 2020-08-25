Adolescents in Wales are three times more likely to be physically abused than younger children, an NSPCC report has revealed.

They are also six times more likely to be sexually abused and eight times as likely to be groomed online.

The children's charity used police data to compare offences perpetrated against children of different ages as part of their 'How safe are our children? 2020' report - released on Tuesday 25.

The report says that the impact of abuse during lockdown on adolescents, who are "already navigating perhaps the most challenging period of their lives...is likely to be significant and, in some cases, lasting".

NSPCC Cymru are warning that older children "should not be forgotten" in Welsh Government's coronavirus recovery planning.

The NSPCC said the scale of abuse against older children may have been made even worse during lockdown. Calls to their helpline over concerns for children of all ages rose between April and July.

Over four months during lockdown, the NSPCC's helpline made more than 700 referrals to agencies in Wales over concerns including neglect, physical, emotional, and sexual abuse.

Their report reveals that 41 per cent of referrals made by the NSPCC helpline to agencies in Wales during July came from adults who contacted the charity with concerns about how parental behaviour was impacting on young people.

One member of the public who contacted the NSPCC helpline said: "I am concerned about the children of a family I know. The parents physically fight all the time and the father takes drugs and drinks alcohol and regularly is under the influence.

"The eldest child, who is 14, is finding it all too much being at home. He spoke to his school about how he felt and they have spoken to the parents but as a result his father has hit him which has left big lumps on his head.

"I am so worried about him and the younger children."

As young people return to school soon, the NSPCC believe there is likely to be "a significant rise" in need for specialist services as for some children, lockdown will have created new risks of abuse and neglect in the home at a time when access to support will have been limited.

To counter the huge impact coronavirus has had on young people in Wales, including adolescents, NSPCC Cymru is calling on the Welsh Government to ensure there is a clear focus on children and young people in its recovery planning.

Vivienne Laing, Policy and Public Affairs Manager for NSPCC Cymru, said: "Welsh Government must continue to put children and young people at the heart of its recovery strategy, recognising the negative impact and potential long-term consequences this crisis will have had on children’s learning and development."

Report author Holly Bentley, the NSPCC's Senior Information Specialist, said: "Abuse and neglect can have as devastating an impact on adolescents and it was with this in mind we set out to identify the scale of abuse suffered by older children.

"Bringing this data together for the first time will give professionals a clearer understanding of the specific needs of adolescents which will be invaluable as they respond to the effects of the pandemic."