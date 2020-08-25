Wales manager Ryan Giggs has given first call-ups to Liverpool and Swansea City youngsters Neco Williams and Ben Cabango for his side's upcoming UEFA Nations League matches.

Williams, 19, and Cabango, 20, will join up with the senior squad for the first time after being selected for the matches against Finland and Bulgaria.

West Bromwich Albion striker Hal Robson-Kanu has also been called up for the first time since 2017. The 31-year-old had retired from international football but made himself available for selection earlier this year.

Giggs' squad of 26 also includes Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Ashley Williams.

The Manchester United legend will take his side to Finland on September 3 before returning to Cardiff to play Bulgaria on September 6.

UEFA confirmed that both matches would be played behind closed doors.

It will be the first time that The Dragons have played for 10 months after a break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The full squad of 26 includes:

Goalkeepers - Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Adam Davies.

Defenders - Chris Gunter, Ashley Williams, Ben Davies, Connor Roberts, Tom Lockyer, Ethan Ampadu, Neco Williams, Ben Cabango, James Lawrence.

Midfielders - Aaron Ramsey, Jonny Williams, Joe Morrell, Harry Wilson, David Brooks, Matthew Smith, Will Vaulks, Daniel James, Dylan Levitt.

Forwards - Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore, Hal Robson-Kanu, Rabbi Matondo, Tyler Roberts.