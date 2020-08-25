Wales' Health Minister has warned that stag and hen parties should be put on hold to avoid a coronavirus surge. Vaughan Gething said people should use "common sense" because of the current risks amidst the pandemic. Mr Gething was speaking at the Welsh Government's coronavirus briefing on Tuesday.

There are still a number of restrictions in place across Wales as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

People from the same household or extended household are allowed to meet indoors at pubs and other hospitality venues, but the Welsh Government guidance says people should limit their contact with others outside of those groups.

When asked about whether stag and hen parties should be allowed in the country the health minister spoke about his own experience and how it would not suit the current restrictions in place.

I remember my own stag event and people from different households, more than a dozen different households, going together to meet, to sleep in two different caravans and go out to a range of different venues.

"That's exactly what shouldn't happen now because of the risks that we now face," he continued.

"So it's an appeal to our common sense in the way that we want to maintain the freedoms that we have unlocked, because actually if coronavirus goes up and we see a further upswing, we may end up having to roll back on some of those freedoms."

At the briefing Mr Gething also discussed whether students returning to school in Wales would wear face coverings.

It comes after it was announced that students in Scotland would have to wear face coverings in school from next week.

He said: “ I have asked the Children and Schools advisory group to consider the current guidance in Wales. They will look at any additional risks...Our Technical Advisory Cell are revisiting the evidence and will provide us with further advice later today.

“In doing so it is important that we take decisions that are proportionate, that are owned and appropriate to their settings and local populations."