Wet weather caused by Storm Francis has caused flooding and travel disruption in parts of Wales.

Floods in Neath Port Talbot have caused several roads to close and some train services to be suspended.

The Met Office has warned to expect the bad weather to continue, issuing yellow weather warnings for wind across all of Wales and rain in north and parts of mid Wales until tomorrow morning.

People who live near coastal areas have been warned to take extra care.

This comes just days after Storm Ellen brought winds of more than 60mph to the Welsh coast.

People who use the New Inn Road in Bridgend are being advised to find a different route because the road is flooded at Dipping Bridge. South Wales Police have said the water there is knee deep.

Parts of the A474 Neath Road and the A4067 in Neath Port Talbot have also closed due to floods.

Transport for Wales have suspended their services westbound between Carmarthen and Milford Haven due to flooding while all rail services between Swansea and Bridgend have been brought to a halt due to floods as well.

Further disruption on the rail has been caused by flooding between Abercynon and Aberdare while a fallen tree at Llanbradach closed the line between Caerphilly and Rhymney.

People are advised to check their journey for disruptions before they set out.

The team that runs the Severn Bridges said they are prepared for high winds throughout the day.

Natural Resources Wales have issued three flood warnings, which mean flooding is expected, and 16 flood alerts for parts of south west Wales. There are five other flood alerts in place across north and south east areas of the country.