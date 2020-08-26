A stretch of road between Bethesda and Betws-y-Coed is closed after a landslide caused by Storm Francis.

The A5 is closed in both directions after the incident which covered the road with debris and caused flooding.

Traffic Wales have been at the location from early this morning to clear the road.

Severe flooding and travel disruption is continuing across Wales after Storm Francis battered the UK.

Wind speeds broke August records in parts of Wales, with gusts of 74mph recorded at Lake Vyrnwy in Powys

Traffic Wales have issued a warning to motorists after reports some are ignoring road signs and are attempting to cross the landslip.