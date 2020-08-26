Storm Francis has caused damage across Wales including landslides, fallen trees and travel disruption over the last 24 hours.

It comes after the Met Office issued several weather warnings, including an amber 'be prepared' weather warning for wind which covered most of Wales on Tuesday.

Yellow 'be aware' weather warnings were also in force for wind and rain.

On Tuesday, gusts of 75mph were recorded at Lake Vyrnwy, Powys, making it the windiest day on record in August in Wales.

The last time these wind gusts were equalled in August was in Milford Haven in 1979.

Lake Vyrnwy was the second windiest place in the UK on Tuesday, behind Needles, Isle of Wight which recorded gusts of 81mph.

75mph Wind gusts recorded at Lake Vyrnwy on Tuesday 25 August 2020

Storm Francis was a deep area of low pressure which tracked its way towards us due to a strong jet stream sitting over the UK, bringing with it heavy rain and very strong winds.

Whilst gusts this strong are not exceptional, winds this strong are unusual for August.

On Tuesday, heavy rainfall caused flooding across parts of Wales, with campsites in Narberth, Pembrokeshire having to be evacuated as a result.

Bethesda Quarry in Gwynedd had more than a month's worth of rainfall yesterday after 103.8mm was recorded by the Met Office.

The average amount of rainfall for the area for the entire month of August is around 84mm.

103.8mm Rainfall recorded in Bethesda Quarry, Gwynedd on 25 August 2020

Storm Francis will continue to track its way eastwards away from us, with a ridge of high pressure building on Wednesday to allow for a much calmer day with light winds and some sunny spells at times.

However, another low pressure system will be making its way towards us and dominating our weather on Thursday and Friday, meaning that it will be rather unsettled, but things will settle down as we head into the Bank Holiday weekend.

This week is the last week of meteorological spring, however the recent weather conditions have certainly felt more autumnal.