A man is critically ill after being stabbed at a house in Ely, Cardiff, during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

South Wales Police were called to an address on Plymouth Wood Close just before 12.30am.

A 36-year-old man suffered serious injuries from the stabbing and was rushed to the University Hospital of Wales.

A 52-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. They are both being held in police custody in Cardiff Bay.

Investigations into the stabbing are ongoing, and officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

They have also reminded witnesses that they can report information anonymously.