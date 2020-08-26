A widow has said she is ''utterly devastated'' after discovering her late husband's gravestone was stolen from a Swansea cemetery.

Neil Thomas died aged 43 on June 6, 2008, after being diagnosed with a brain tumour. His gravestone, engraved with emblems of a Welsh dragon and the Prince of Wales' feathers, was placed in Cwmgelli Cemetery in Treboeth.

But earlier this month his widow Debra Thomas was told they had been stolen.

''My friend phoned me and told me that the stone had gone,'' Mrs Thomas said.

''I was completely and utterly devastated. I work as a support worker and I had to come home from work.

''I was completely in disbelief, all sorts of emotions set in.

''I went up myself to have a look, and I phoned up the cemetery and the police and they went to see for themselves too.

''They told me nobody had ever heard of something like this ever happening before.''

The headstone of Mr Thomas, who was also known as 'Benny', describes him as a devoted husband and father, a cherished son and son-in-law.

Mrs Thomas said the theft has brought grief to her entire family.

''It's so disrespectful.

''Neil's best friend is a stonemason and he designed his gravestone. I was proud of it, it was beautiful.

''I still can't believe it. I can't describe how I feel. My sons are devastated too.

''My husband's stone has a beautiful verse on it, and there is nothing anyone can do with that stone.''

South Wales Police have appealed for anyone with information on the theft, which is believed to have taken place on August 11, to contact them.