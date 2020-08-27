Video report by ITV Wales reporter Mike Griffiths

A Cardiff teenager will be heading to the United States in September after securing a place at one of the world's top universities.

Donte Day, who will be the first person in his family to go to university, has earned a place at the University of Chicago to study economics after achieving straight A*s in his A-levels at Llanishen High School.

Now he says he wants to help others like him fulfil their potential.

"I don't know anyone from my background who's done the same thing as me, especially when you're the first person from the family to go university," Day said.

"There's just no one within close proximity of me that has done these things so I've never really been exposed that kind of thing before."

Day, 18, from Pentwyn, achieved four A*s in his Biology, Chemistry, Economics and MathsA-levels and originally thought that the idea of studying abroad, let alone in one of the best universities in the world, would be out of reach for someone like him.

But the encouragement of the Seren Network - a scheme funded by Welsh Government which is designed to support Wales’ brightest students to achieve their academic potential - and funding from the Sutton Trust, means he can pursue his dream.

Day said: "I've always had a loving and caring and family that's pushed me wherever possible but when it came to those important questions and talks about university, they couldn't really provide as much help with that because they hadn't had the various experiences of going."

He added: "People a year older than me that I've spoken to were probably one of the most valuable experiences because they lived it, just as I was about to do."

"They do a lot to show people how accessible and achievable these kind of opportunities are."

Day said he "couldn't believe it" when he got his acceptance letter.

"I’d convinced myself that I would never actually get in, so receiving confirmation of my place was absolutely amazing."

"I’ve always wanted to study in a big city and Chicago ticks all the boxes," Day said.

"The university has one of the best economics schools in the world and has producedsome of the most famous economists such as Milton Friedman."

"I’m obviously nervous about going so far away without knowing anyone but I’m also really excited."

Emma Lloyd, a teacher at Llanishen High School, said Day is a "remarkable young man.""He is extremely modest," she said.

"The meetings that he's arranged, or he's offered. 'Can I meet with the Year 12s? I've got something to tell them that I did last year that was absolutely fantastic!' He's absolutely inspirational, and he's brought other peers along with him.

“I have never met such a down to earth, driven and aspirational young man as Donte. He has always worked immensely hard and thoroughly deserves all the successes he has had to date and in the future."

Once he has completed his degree, Day hopes to return to Wales to help other Welsh students on the Seren programme to realise their potential.

He said: "If they have the potential and see these opportunities... hear about these opportunities.... just say yes and go for it. Because at the end of the day, they have nothing to lose but so much to gain from experiences like these."