Indoor visits to adult and children's care homes in Wales can begin again from tomorrow - a day earlier than previously announced.

Health minister Vaughan Gething said he "fully appreciates" the impact of lockdown on residents and their loved ones, who have been unable to meet inside since March.

But Mr Gething warned that tomorrow's reopening date is a guide only, and that it will be up to each care home to work through the logistics of accepting visitors through their doors.

He urged friends and family to be patient as homes begin to reopen their doors to visitors again.

Mr Gething said: “This confirmation will be a very welcome announcement for so many across Wales.

"Limiting access to care homes has been wholly necessary to protect some of our most vulnerable in our communities from the harms of Covid-19, but we fully appreciate the impact this has had on residents and their loved ones.

“Given the benefits to residents' well-being, I hope that many homes can quickly update their procedures to enable indoor visits to take place safely. However, I do appreciate the anxiety that some providers will have about this significant change, and that some may need a little longer to put in place arrangements.

“I would urge family and friends to please be patient and understanding as homes begin to work through the logistics to facilitating indoor visits once again.”

The change in regulations also applies to hospices and secure accommodation for children and young people. Official guidance will be made available to care homes tomorrow.

Visits have restarted over the border in England - but while some have welcomed the measures, others have said they think it is too soon.