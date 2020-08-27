A major incident has been declared and homes have been evacuated after a freight train carrying a large amount of diesel caught fire near Llanelli.

Police said a number of carriages have derailed and caught alight, after receiving reports of the fire in Llangennech at around 11.20 on Wednesday night.

The British Transport Police said two workers were on board the freight service but were not injured.

Residents living within 800m of the fire were told to evacuate and convene at Bryn School and Llangennech Community Centre, but have since been allowed to return home.

Dyfed-Powys Police, British Transport Police, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene, with support from Carmarthenshire Council and Natural Resources Wales.

Dyfed-Powys Police Superintendent Ross Evans said: "This was a fast-moving situation, which was declared a major incident due to the initial risk of harm to people living in the area.

“The policing response was large scale, with officers across the force retained on duty to ensure we had sufficient resources to carry out the evacuation swiftly, as well as the deployment of a logistics specialist to assist and advise our officers on safely moving people from their homes to the reception points.

“The evacuation no doubt caused a significant amount of disruption for those evacuated in the middle of the night, and I would like to personally thank residents for their response, as well as our frontline officers who swiftly moved hundreds of residents out of their homes."

People are being advised to avoid the area while emergency services continue to battle the fire.

An investigation has been launched by the British Transport Police.