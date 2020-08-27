More than 200 youths were moved on by police after a mass gathering in a forest in Burry Port.Pictures on social media showed police escorting them back to the train station and sending them on their way.

Officers from British Transport Police were also called in to helpDyfed–Powys Police confirmed it had issued a Section 35 notice to break up the mass gathering and to prevent repeat scenes.Locals said the group was made up of people from as far as Whitland and Swansea and had swelled to more than 200 by around 8.30pm.In a tweet posted on Wednesday evening, Dyfed Powys Police said: "Section 35 notice put in place this evening due to reports of 200+ youths in the forest in Burry Port. Successfully moved from the area."The Section 35 notice comes just days after police warned people not to attend a mass gathering reportedly planned to take place in Gorseinon on Monday night.Officers urged parents to "play their part" and to keep their children at home in an effort to prevent a repeat of the scenes in July where around 300 youngsters poured into a Swansea's Kingsbridge Fields for a mass gathering.

What is a Section 35 dispersal order?

It aim to ensure the safety of the public, and reduce the risk of any anti-social behaviour or disorder within an area.

The order gives a uniformed police officer the power to ban a person from an area for a period of up to 48 hours by the issuing of a written notice.