Video report by ITV Wales correspondent Dean Thomas-Welch

Members of a Welsh male voice choir are finally able to sing together in person for the first time since lockdown began.

For five months, the Cowbridge Male Voice Choir has been holding weekly rehearsals on Zoom.

But with gatherings of up to 30 people now permitted in Wales, its members are able to meet for rehearsals at last - although things look a little different as the pandemic continues.

The sessions are split into groups of 30 and choristers must stand at a social distance wearing face shields to keep themselves and each other safe.

The choir, founded in 1971, is among the first in Wales to resume rehearsals in person. It has around 70 members.

"We're a big family," said musical director Rhiannon Williams.

"It's not just the music - it's also about the social aspect and just being together. It's really important."

Watch the choir perform live on ITV's Good Morning Britain:

For many in the choir, lockdown has meant shielding from family and friends.

"We've been doing regular Zoom rehearsals every Wednesday; we've had lots of social events - but truthfully, there is huge excitement," said vice-chairman Jon Wilks.

"This is the first opportunity for us to really do the real thing - albeit outdoors and with face shields and a fully risk assessment through Public Health Wales.

"But we are just thrilled."